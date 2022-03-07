Buses back soon on Nuneaton and Bedworth rail link

Nuneaton railway station

The troubled rail link between Nuneaton, Bedworth and Coventry - and onwards to Leamington - has only just seen trains return after a lengthy spell of buses running in their place but more disruption is on its way.

Operator West Midlands Railway has revealed engineering work will take place over the Easter weekend and so buses will once again take over, from Friday, April 15 to Monday, April 18.

And the previous Sunday, April 10, buses will also be taking over the route.

Its sister company London Northwestern Railway is also flagging up that no trains will be running to and from Euston over Easter weekend.

Its service through Nuneaton, the Crewe-London route, will run from Stafford to Milton Keynes on Good Friday, Saturday and Easter Monday, and Crewe to Milton Keynes on Easter Sunday. Buses will then link Milton Keynes with Stanmore underground station.