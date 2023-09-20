Clickers and bloaters, the evil doll Chucky and Vecna from Stranger Things 4 are waiting to scare you if you dare at Universal resorts, writes Ruth Brindle

Make a decision in the Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate house

Scream, scream and scream again. That was my reaction and that of most of the thousands of willing victims as we wandered the resorts of Universal Orlando in Florida during the legendary Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando in Florida.

Forget any mildly chilly experience you’ve had at this spooky time of the year in the UK, this is a movie-level event to a degree that makes you believe you really are in the depths of horror - but in a good way! Each nervy scream following an encounter with a chainsaw-wielding zombie is closely followed by hysterical laughter.

The expertise of top make-up artists, actors and set creators combine to make these nights so special. And I say this as someone who rarely watches a horror film. But the devotees who flock back each year to the transformed parks are hungry for familiar details of their favourite films as they wander the dark haunted houses.

Get shivers in The Stranger Things 4 haunted house

This year’s haunted houses include scenes and characters from some of the most hair-raising and blood curdling films around. The line-up, if you can dare to enter, is:

The Last of Us where guests struggle to survive against fearsome Clickers, Bloaters, and more from Naughty Dog and PlayStation's award-winning video game.

Stranger Things 4 transports guests to Hawkins, Indiana where they will face off against the evil Vecna in the fourth season of the Netflix series.

The Exorcist: Believe is a terrifying new beginning in horror, as two families battle a sinister demonic force that has possessed their young daughters.

Vampire encounters after dark in the parks

Universal Monsters: Unmasked expands on the Universal Monsters legacy with horror icons The Invisible Man, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, The Phantom of the Opera and The Hunchback of Notre Dame coming together for the first time ever in a chilling new story.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count features the infamous slasher doll and his best kills throughout the hit USA & SYFY series and cult classic films.

Evil Dead Rise brings guests to a new twisted tale, based on the iconic horror franchise and 2023 box office hit.

Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America includes the most terrifying ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count could include you!

Holidayz in Hell takes visitors on a terrifying trip through a series of psychotic seasonal celebrations.

Terror Tram…The Exterminatorz puts guests on the world-famous Universal backlot and in the middle of an insect uprising led by the devious Larry Larva whose goal is to exterminate humans from the Earth. Horror fans will also walk along the Jupiter’s Claim set from Nope where they will encounter The Tethered from Us in an epic crossover from two of director Jordan Peele’s blockbusters.

And as if that wasn’t enough, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be open during Halloween Horror Nights, for guests to experience some of their favorite attractions, and to encounter the Death Eaters.

Travel facts

The Last Of Us (and you) in this experience (photo: Mariah Wild)

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood are available at www.attractiontickets.com. For more information, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com