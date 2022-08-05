IN PICTURES: LNER unveils new special livery Class 91 No. 91111 ‘For the Fallen’

The livery features the original design created to mark the contribution of, and the lives lost by regiments along the East Coast route during the First World War. First unveiled in 2014, it depicts soldiers, artefacts, poppies and tributes in honour of the fallen.
The InterCity 225 fleet leased by LNER is undergoing a full repaint and rebrand during the coming months as the rolling stock receives essential maintenance. Locomotive 91111 ‘For the Fallen’ is the latest to have work completed.
