Nestled on the stunning Roseland Peninsula in south Cornwall, The Idle Rocks is a stunning destination for a Valentine's escape. Believing that love should not just be celebrated on Valentine’s Day,The Idle Rocks Valentine’s package offers ‘the perfect blend of decadence and relaxation’ throughout February. Champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries are on offer, followed by a luxurious 60-minute aromatherapy hero treatment at The Reef Knot Retreat. In the evening enjoy fireside cocktails and a seven-course signature menu.

Idle Rocks: prices start from £600, www.idelrocks.com

Push the boat out

If money is no object or for a stay of a lifetime, ‘The Look of Love’ package at The Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square includes an intimate dinner and a bespoke menu consultation with a private chef and expert mixologist from the comfort of the Signature Suite, plus exclusive experiences. The ‘St Valentine’s Week Luxe’ package includes a private one-hour luxury Venetian tender Thames Limo cruise, and an intimate dinner in the hotel’s signature French Mediterranean restaurant Whitcomb’s.

The Londoner: The Look of Love package, from £10,000; St Valentine’s Week Retreat from £642, www.thelondoner.com

Get hygge with it

According to Tripadvisor, Dormy House is one of the most romantic hotels in the UK. This chic 17th century Cotswolds farmhouse has a wonderfully warm and inviting atmosphere. In a nod to the owners’ Danish heritage, interiors epitomise hygge comfort with paneled beams, flagstone flooring, Cotswold stone touches and open log fires.

Scrub up with a mud bath in the house spa to get ready for an intimate dinner.

Dormy House: prices start at £269 per night on a B&B basis, based on double occupancy, 01386 852711, www.dormyhouse.co.uk

Adults only

The adults-only 25 Boutique B&B in Torquay, Devon has been named the ‘Best B&B in the World’ two years in a row by TripAdvisor. If finding “Frank” the zebra in citrus yellow sunglasses floats your boat, or the rainbow mannequin light in reception is a hit, it’s the place for you. It’s just a 10-minute walk to the beach for a romantic stroll.

The 25 B&B: Prices from £160.50 per night (including promo code WeLove5 for a five per cent discount on Valentine’s bookings), www.the25.uk or call 01803 297517. For more inspiration, go to www.we-love-england.com

Forest retreat

In the Fermanagh forest in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland you can completely switch off from the outside world and spend time with those you love in this lakeside haven. The Sundowner Lakehouse package includes a night’s stay in one of Finn Lough’s split-level lakeside villas with beautiful views out across the still waters of Lough Erne. Wrap up warm and toast s’mores together on the fire pit, enjoying wine and treats from the fireside hamper and drinking in the fresh crisp air. In the morning, a cooked breakfast is delivered straight to the door for guests to enjoy from the comfort of their lakeside hideaway.

Finn Lough: Sundowner Lakehouse package from £235 per night, www.finnlough.com, and for more information on the island of Ireland, visit ireland.com

Suite Snowdonia

Stay in a luxury suite with a separate dressing room, an Emperor-sized bed and marble bathroom with a chrome bateaux bath to feel special at the Palé Hall Hotel in Snowdonia. Or, for privacy, there’s a couples’ retreat Hillside Cottage, with a private garden and hot tub with views of the Berwyn hills.

Palé Hall is steeped in history and tradition, and staying there feels like stepping back in time – a harpist can often be found playing in the lounge as you arrive for pre-dinner canapés and drinks before tucking into scallops, venison and other treats.

Palé Hall: Romance Package, from £495 per room, per night includes a glass of Kir Royale on arrival, ½ bottle of Rosé Champagne and a handmade box of chocolates waiting for you in your luxury room, a five-course tasting menu in the candlelit dining room and breakfast the next morning. Call Palé Hall on 01678 530 285 or visit www.palehall.co.uk

And luxury further afield…

Maldives moments

You can literally leave the world behind and retreat to your own secluded bubble in The Maldives with the Dream Eclipse Experience at the Finolhu Baa Atoll resort. Three connected bubble rooms, with separate space for the bedroom, living room and bathroom are located along a sandbank, away from the main island of the resort. It’s a UV-protected, fully waterproof, climate-controlled cocoon with uninterrupted views of the private tropical beach, the ocean and endless sky beyond. The experience begins with a romantic dinner at sunset, served by the personal Bubble Butler, then fall asleep under the stars. The ultimate in luxury.

Finolhu Baa Atoll: Dream Eclipse Experience from £750 per couple. (minimum booking of three nights at Finolhu is required), www.Finolhu.com

Corfu savings

Couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day or keep the romance going for later in the year could book a fabulous stay in Greece at a prestigious Corfu destination, the adults-only MarBella Nido. Bookings made before February 14 for a 2022 getaway will save up to 30 per cent, and receive an additional £42 spa voucher which can be used for treatments, including a relaxing couple’s massage. This offer is valid for Deluxe Suites & Deluxe Junior Suites. This offer can be redeemed using code #NidoVale22 https://marbellanido.reserve-online.net

Moved by Montenegro

Regent Porto Montenegro, a luxurious Mediterranean retreat, is situated in the heart of Porto Montenegro village. As part of their Valentine’s Day package, loved-up couples can take a private hydroplane tour for two, enjoy an intimate private spa evening, and a candlelight dinner in an 18th century Franciscan monastery. The hotel is described as ‘reminiscent of a luxury cruise liner’. Book my private first-class cabin now!

Regent Porto Montenegro: Stays start from £3,800 and include two nights’ accommodation in a Junior Suite Sea View on a bed and breakfast basis, including all the activities mentioned above. Bookings via email, [email protected]

Venice vibes

Baglioni Hotel Luna, one of the most prestigious five-star luxury hotels in the lagoon city, is offering a special Valentine’s in Venice package, which includes a candlelit gourmet dinner, a romantic 50-minute couple's massage, breakfast in the magnificent Marco Polo ballroom and a complimentary room upgrade (subject to availability). For those looking for the ultimate proposal spot in the city of love, Baglioni Hotel Luna is home to the impressive San Giorgio Terrace Suite boasting the hotel’s largest terrace, the ideal location for romance with sweeping views of the island of San Giorgio.

Baglioni Hotel Luna: Rates start from £525 per night for the Valentine’s in Venice package and can be booked at www.baglionihotels.com/offers/valentines-day-in-venice

