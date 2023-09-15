Traffic delays possible as bikers pay respects at Rugby funeral
The funeral takes place at Rainsbrook at 3pm
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hundreds of motorbikes will head to Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby as part of a funeral procession today (Friday, September 15).
Rugby Police are warning drivers of possible delays around Ashlawn Road just before 3pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “There will be a large procession consisting of up to 200 motorbikes attending a 3pm service at Rainsbrook Crematorium. This may have an impact on local and school traffic in the area.”