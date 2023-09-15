Hundreds of motorbikes will head to Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby as part of a funeral procession today (Friday, September 15).

Rugby Police are warning drivers of possible delays around Ashlawn Road just before 3pm.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “There will be a large procession consisting of up to 200 motorbikes attending a 3pm service at Rainsbrook Crematorium. This may have an impact on local and school traffic in the area.”