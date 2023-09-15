Register
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Traffic delays possible as bikers pay respects at Rugby funeral

The funeral takes place at Rainsbrook at 3pm
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 15th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 13:58 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of motorbikes will head to Rainsbrook Crematorium in Rugby as part of a funeral procession today (Friday, September 15).

Rugby Police are warning drivers of possible delays around Ashlawn Road just before 3pm.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “There will be a large procession consisting of up to 200 motorbikes attending a 3pm service at Rainsbrook Crematorium. This may have an impact on local and school traffic in the area.”

Related topics:Traffic delaysRugby