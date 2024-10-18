Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick Castle addresses Dom Joly's viral video criticising ticket prices amid the cost-of-living crisis.

One of comedian Dom Joly’s reels has gone viral - and this time he is taking a pop at Warwick Castle.

In the video, which does contain strong language, he gets to the gates of the popular Merlin attraction to realise the on-the-door price is £39 per adult ticket. The video, which has had 2 million views and tens of thousands of comments and shares, criticises “rip-off Britain” amid the cost-of-living crisis.

He says: “A man is never a tourist in his own ridiculously expensive country.”

Instead of paying to go in, the stand-up comedian opts to go to the pub instead.

The reel is the latest from the funny man who has taken a pop at the prices of several castles across the UK. He said: “This is my new series - Dom Joly slags off castles”. The comedian travels the country on his latest tour, for more visit his website: domjoly.tv/dom-joly-tour/

Warwick Castle hits back

A Warwick Castle spokesperson stressed that while on-the-day tickets to Warwick Castle cost £39, with advance booking you can save up to £17 per adult

They said: “We always strive to give our guests the best possible value for money and are constantly looking at how we deliver this all year round.

“To get the best deal at Warwick Castle we recommend booking online in advance, with tickets costing from £22.

“Guests can also take advantage of regular promotions as well as our great-value combination ticket for multiple attractions.

“Warwick Castle is one of the UK’s most loved visitor attractions, where guests can experience more than 1,100 years of spectacular history and enjoy over 15 live shows and attractions.”

Bosses want you to know:

To get the best deal at Warwick Castle staff urge you to book online in advance, with tickets from £22 - saving up to 43 per cent on the walk-up on the day price.

Warwick Castle won the West Midlands Large Visitor Attraction of the Year award, due to its expansive range of daytime offering and accommodation.

Last year (2023) it was also awarded Best Visitor Attraction in Warwickshire at the What’s On Awards.

As listed by Trip Advisor, Warwick Castle is listed #40 of 90,000+ things to do in the UK, and listed #1 of 732 things to do in Warwickshire.

Staff are proud to offer a vast range of world-class shows for all the family, from epic live jousting and falconry (the UK’s largest bird of prey display), to Halloween and Christmas events.

For more visit https://www.warwick-castle.com/