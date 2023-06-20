Register
Asda has issued an urgent recall of a baby sleeping bag due to safety concerns

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 20th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST

A total of eight sleeping bags for babies and young children have been urgently recalled by Asda after safety concerns were identified. The supermarket put out the recall after it was found the buttons on the shoulder of some of the bags were coming loose, which could pose a choking hazard for babies and children.

Asda is advising anyone who bought the sleeping bags to stop using them immediately, package up the item and return it to their local store for a full refund. The supermarket said people would not need their receipt.

A spokesperson said: "We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused. If you would like any further information, please contact: Asda Customer Relations – 0800 952 0101."

The products affected are below:

    Asda: Baby sleeping bags urgent recall 

    The Happy Floral Bag

    Happy Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5057172999958, 5057172999965, 5057172999972

    The Stitch Bag 

    Stitch Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5063089070925, 5063089070932, 5063089070944

    The Lion King Bag 

    The Lion King Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5057172999835, 5057172999842, 5057172999859

    The Natural Safari Bag 

    2pk Natural Safari Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5063089070895, 5063089070901, 5063089070918

    The Rainbow Bag 

    Rainbow Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5057172999897, 5057172999903, 5057172999910

    The Dino Bag 

    Dino Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5057172999989, 5057172999996, 5063089000007

    The Dumbo Bag 

    Dumbo Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5063089000014, 5063089000021, 5063089000038

    The Bunny Floral Bag

    Bunny Floral Sleep Bag, 0-6 months, 6-18 months, 18-36 months

    1 Tog

    Barcodes: 5057172999927, 5057172999934, 5 5057172999941

