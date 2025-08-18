Brits are flying to Turkey for new teeth – and saving thousands

Brits are flocking to Turkey for new teeth. | Lema Dental Clinic

Brits are increasingly swapping the dentist’s chair at home for a flight to Istanbul – where new smiles cost far less than in the UK.

While dental implant surgeries in the UK can cost a small fortune, patients heading to Turkey are paying up to 80% less, all while enjoying luxury clinics, first-class care, and a side order of sunshine.

From a single tooth to a full mouth makeover, the savings are so big that some are getting their dream smile and a city break for less than the cost of one implant back home.

Cost savings that turn heads

With UK prices for a single dental implant often ranging from £2,500 to £4,500, many patients are shocked to learn that in Istanbul the same procedure can be had for roughly £1,600 to £3,200.

More complex treatments bring even bigger savings:

Two dental implants: £3,600 – £6,000

£3,600 – £6,000 Full Mouth Implant (All-on-4): £6,400 – £10,000

£6,400 – £10,000 All-on-6 Implants: £7,200 – £11,500

£7,200 – £11,500 All-on-8 Implants: £8,000 – £14,000

These prices typically include clinic fees, premium materials, and surgery by highly trained specialists.

International-standard care

Many leading Istanbul clinics are run by prosthodontists and surgeons who have trained abroad, often in Europe or the US.

Patients benefit from cutting-edge tools such as 3D imaging, computer-guided surgery, and digital smile design - all backed by strict hygiene standards.

Implants are usually made from titanium or zirconia sourced from global brands like Straumann and Nobel Biocare, both CE- and FDA-approved for safety and longevity.

Easy access, holiday potential

Istanbul is just a four-hour flight from London, with direct routes from most major UK airports.

Many dental clinics cater specifically to overseas patients, offering airport transfers, accommodation support, and interpreters.

Treatment timelines are surprisingly short:

Single tooth implant: 5–7 days

Full mouth reconstruction: 1–2 weeks (may require staged visits)

That leaves plenty of time to explore the city’s historic sites, indulge in its food scene, or shop for Turkish delights between appointments.

Safety and trust

UK travellers often ask whether Turkish dental care is as safe as home.

Industry experts point out that reputable clinics meet internationally recognised sterilisation and procedural protocols, using the same equipment and materials you’d expect in the NHS or Harley Street.

With multilingual staff and tailored packages for international patients, communication is rarely a barrier.

Your smile, your savings

If you’ve been putting off getting dental implants because of the cost in the UK, now is the time to explore your options in Istanbul.

Modern clinics, internationally trained dentists, and world-class technology mean you can have the smile you’ve always wanted - without the bank-busting bill.