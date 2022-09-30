18-year-old motorcyclist dies after a crash near Brinklow
An 18-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash near Brinklow today (Friday).
Police were called shortly after 3.50pm to a report of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the B4029, Brinklow Road.
Warwickshire Police said: "Sadly the motorcyclist, an 18-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"His next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.”
Road closures were in place while emergency services were at the scene.
If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam footage near this location at this time, please call 101 quoting incident number 208 of 30 September 2022.