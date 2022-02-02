80-year-old man in hospital with serious injuries after collision between Leamington and Warwick

Police were called just after 7am to a report of a collision involving a pedestrian and a car on the A425 Europa Way, between the McDonalds roundabout and Morrisons roundabout. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

An 80-year-old man is currently in hospital with serious injuries after a collision with a vehicle this morning (Wednesday) between Leamington and Warwick.

The driver of the car stopped at the scene and is assisting police with the investigation.

And now police are appealing for witnesses following the incident

A police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, an 80-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and is currently in hospital.

"Road closures were in place while emergency services were in attendance, but have now been reopened."

PC Hayes said: “Following a review of CCTV that covers the area, it’s believed a number of vehicles may have driven past the incident and there may be dashcam footage available.

"Even if the witness only saw a pedestrian at the crossing, we would very much like to speak to them.”