999 call operator helps everyone escape from a house fire in Leamington

An emergency call operator stayed on the line to make sure everyone escaped from a house fire in Leamington last night (Sunday).

The fire happened just before 6pm in Maple Road. When the firefighters arrived, they gave oxygen to the occupier who had inhaled smoke.

Crews discovered a fire in the bedroom of the house.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire.

"Fire control received calls to a house fire on Maple Road in Leamington at 17:56. Crews were mobilised in 31 seconds and the first crew were on scene in five minutes.