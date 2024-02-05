A day to remember – Outstanding Leamington care home celebrates milestone with special guests

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at Care UK’s Priors House, on Old Milverton Lane, hosted a special knees-up to celebrate its recent ‘Outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission.

Residents and team members were joined by two special VIP guests – the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary, and the Mayor of Leamington Spa, Councillor Alan Boad. Together, they enjoyed live entertainment from Paul Pinto, who played hits from the 1950s, 60s and 70s – perfect to get everyone in the party spirit.

Everyone in attendance was also treated to an afternoon tea and a range of treats, specially prepared by Priors House’s chef and the team at Rapid Relief, as well as a celebratory ‘Outstanding’ cake. Residents also enjoyed chatting to the mayor about times gone by and how the town has changed over the years.

Danny, a resident at Priors House, said: “I enjoyed dusting off my dancing shoes; I did not want the party to end!”

Josephine, another resident, added: “I’d give the day an 11 out of 10! It was a wonderful day.”

Francine Summers, Home Manager at Priors House, said: “We had a fantastic afternoon opening our doors to relatives, friends and special guests to celebrate our team’s fantastic achievement.

“Our special event offered a wonderful opportunity for us to connect with the people of Leamington Spa and show them what life at Priors House is all about. We loved getting our dancing shoes on and giving everyone a chance to showcase their best moves at our afternoon disco.