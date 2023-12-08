A round of appaws as Guide Dogs Christmas Fair in Leamington raises over £4,000
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite the rain, hundreds of people attended the event on Sunday December 3, at the charity’s centre on Warwick New Road.
Visitors enjoyed a guide dog training demo, visiting Santa in his grotto and various stalls with Christmas gifts and prizes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The event raised £4,200, with over £500 also being raised at the centre’s on-site charity shop.
Liz Gilbert, community fundraising relationship manager for Guide Dogs in Leamington, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the public, as well as our volunteers and staff, for supporting our Christmas Fair, despite the weather.
“It costs around £55,000 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement and, as a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations.
“Events like these are so important to help us keep raising funds, so we can keep our services for people with sight loss running.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We’d also like to say a big thank you to all the local businesses who supported us by donating prizes for the fair too.”