A season of silent struggles: Coventry and Warwickshire charity warns of spiralling Christmas loneliness.

Many people think spending time with loved ones is one of the best part of Christmas. Yet the reality is, so many are facing this festive season alone.

To support the launch of Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire’s Christmas campaign, “Together, we’re not alone”, the Charity has released some heartbreaking new statistics that show just how tough this Christmas will be. Routine public services winding down, shops closing early or shutting completely, combined with harsher weather conditions and shorter days, make it harder to sustain social connections.

Age UK’s research has found that 650,000 older people in the West Midlands hope to receive a call from someone on Christmas Day and 320,000 older people say they feel comforted knowing there are helplines and services available if they need a chat or some support over Christmas.Michael Garrett, Chief Executive at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire:

“Our charity provides support and gives advice, but sometimes just being offered a listening ear is all that’s needed to lift spirits and so our telephone befriending service is especially in demand over this period. Clients say that some days they don’t use their voice at all, but for that to happen on Christmas Day, when you know neighbouring houses are full of joy and sharing- it is particularly painful. Expecting and receiving a phone call makes them feel they are not forgotten. Ask yourself, could you change what you normally do this Christmas and spend more time with your older relatives, friends or neighbours – especially those who live alone? Could you send a card to show you’re thinking of them or could you donate to Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire’s campaign so we can spread comfort, friendship and joy to older people when they need it most?”

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire's Logo

Age UK has also launched a new Loneliness Guide which features the charity’s latest information and advice on the subject as well as bringing together lived experiences from different focus groups. This can be found online: https://www.ageuk.org.uk/loneliness-guide/ or a free paper copy can be posted if you contact the charity on the phone number below.

To donate, please visit www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/get-involved/donate/Or call 02476 231999

Age UK Coventry & Warwickshire, 8 Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, CV31 2DL.Registered charity number 1090007. Company number 4221822.

A Season of Silent Struggles

