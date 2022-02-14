A5 closed between Atherstone and A444 due to building fire

Fire crews from Nuneaton and Atherstone, along with the water bowser from Coleshill have been assisting Leicestershire Fire and Rescue with a building fire near the A5.

The A5 has been closed in both directions between the A444 near Caldecote and the B4116 at Atherstone and diversions are in place.

West Midlands Ambulance Service are in attendance.

Diversion routes are available as follows:

Southbound - follow the route marked with a solid circle symbol on local road signs. Exit the A5 eastbound at Holly Lane Island. Take the first exit (left) from the island onto the B4116 northbound. Continue along the B4116 passing through the Holly Lane Roundabout(Aldi) to the Sheepy Road junction. At the junction turn left and continue northbound along the B4116 through Pinwall Village on the way to Sheepy Magna Village. Continue through the village until the B4116/B585 Mill Lane junction. At the junction turn right down Mill Lane and continue along the B585 through Sheepy Parva Village. Continue along the B585 Wellsborough Road to the B585/A444 Junction. At the junction turn right(south) onto the A444 and continue southbound passing through the Villages of Sibson and Penny Drayton to the A5 at Redgate Junction.

Northbound - follow the route marked with a solid square symbol on local road signs. Exit the A5 westbound at Redgate Junction and turn right onto the A444 north. Continue northbound passing through the villages of Penny Drayton and Sibson to the A444/B585 junction. At the junction turn left onto B585 Wellsborough Road and continue through Sheepy Parva and Sheepy Magna Villages to the Mill Lane B585/B4116 junction. Then turn left(south) onto the B4116 Main Road and continue through Sheepy Magna. Continue southbound along the B4116 through Pinwall Village to the Holly Lane junction and then turn right and continue along the B4116 passing through Holly Lane Roundabout (Aldi) to B4116/A5 Holly Lane Island.