Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire joined forces with Dunelm to deliver Christmas joy to older people in the community

Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire was delighted to partner with Dunelm on their annual festive initiative, Delivering Joy, helping to provide gifts to older people in need this Christmas.

As part of Dunelm’s national campaign, which has already delivered nearly a quarter of a million gifts over the last four years, Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire worked to ensure no one goes without a gift this year.

Christmas can be a particularly difficult time for older people who may be struggling financially or feeling isolated. This partnership offers a way for the community to come together and provide thoughtful gifts that make a real difference.

Visitors went to their local Dunelm store, where a Christmas tree featured tags with gift requests from older people in the community, including residents of care homes and those supported by Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire.

They picked up a tag and fulfilled the gift request by purchasing an item, which could be from any store. They returned the gift with the tag to the Dunelm store before the listed date, and Dunelm made sure it reached its recipient in time for Christmas.

Items requested by older people ranged from winter essentials like hats, scarves, and toiletries to small treats such as chocolate bars and tea.

Scott Collins, Marketing Officer at Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the Delivering Joy initiative this year. The simple act of giving a small gift can have such a powerful impact, particularly on older people who may be spending the festive season alone or facing financial hardship.

"Thanks to Dunelm’s generosity, we helped spread a little joy to those who need it most.”

Jade Tomlinson, Services Manager collecting gifts from Dunelm for the charity's members

Amanda Cox, People and Stores Director at Dunelm, said: “Each year, the generosity of our customers and colleagues never ceases to amaze me. We are proud to partner with charities like Age UK, whose vital work ensures that the most vulnerable people in our communities are not forgotten during the holidays.”

To find out more about Age UK Coventry and Warwickshire and the services it offers and how to sign up, visit: www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire or contact [email protected], 02476 231999