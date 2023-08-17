Air ambulance, ambulance crews, police and fire services attend incident in Leamington
Warwickshire Air Ambulance, crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police have attended a serious incident in Leamington this afternoon (Thursday August 17).
The incident, in which a man had suffered a sudden medical emergency while working of scaffolding at a property on Newbold Terrace East, happened at around 1.50pm.