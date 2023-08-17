Register
Air ambulance, ambulance crews, police and fire services attend incident in Leamington

The emergency services were called to the incident in which a man had suffered a sudden medical emergency at a property on Newbold Terrace East at 1.50pm this afternoon (Thursday August 17)
By Oliver Williams
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST

Warwickshire Air Ambulance, crews from West Midlands Ambulance Service, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and Warwickshire Police have attended a serious incident in Leamington this afternoon (Thursday August 17).

The incident, in which a man had suffered a sudden medical emergency while working of scaffolding at a property on Newbold Terrace East, happened at around 1.50pm.

