Air ambulance called to collision near Rugby - man treated for serious injuries

Police believe the incident involved one vehicle

The air ambulance has been called to a road traffic collision near Rugby.

The incident happened just before 4pm today (Monday March 27) on the A428 near Crick Garden Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emergency services were called to the scene and the air ambulance landed nearby. Police say one man is being treated for serious injuries.

The air ambulance has been called to an incident in Northamptonshire.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This happened today at 3.50pm and is believed to involve one vehicle. A man is being treated for serious injuries.”

Advertisement

Advertisement