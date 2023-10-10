Air ambulance called to help man trapped between two cars on major road through Rugby

Emergency services believe that the man's injuries are not life-threatening

The air ambulance was called after a man was trapped between two cars, which led to the partial closure of a major road through Rugby.

The incident happened at about 1.30pm when police received a report of a man being trapped between two cars on Hillmorton Road in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police said: "The man – believed to be in his 60s – suffered leg injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.