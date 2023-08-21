Air ambulance lands in Leamington’s town centre to deal with emergency in Parade
The air ambulance landed in Leamington today (Monday) to deal with an emergency in the town centre.
Emgergency services said they were called to deal with a man with serious injuries in the Parade at about 1.20pm.
People enjoying the sunshine and crowds at the National Bowls Finals watched as the air ambulance landed near the popular visitor spot.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 1.21pm to an incident on Parade, Leamington Spa.
"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene. Upon arrival we found a man with serious injuries.
"He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance for further assessment.”