Appeal for missing teenager with links to Rugby continues

Rhys Morgan Abbott.

Police have today, December 3, renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rhys Morgan Abbott - who was reported missing from Rugby on November 29.

Rhys is described as 6’1 and of a slim build. He may be wearing a grey jacket with a hood, navy tracksuit bottoms and carrying a small black man bag.

He is thought to have links to Rugby, Coventry and Birmingham.