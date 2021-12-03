Appeal for missing teenager with links to Rugby continues

Police have today, December 3, renewed their appeal for information on the whereabouts of 17-year-old Rhys Morgan Abbott - who was reported missing from Rugby on November 29.
Rhys is described as 6’1 and of a slim build. He may be wearing a grey jacket with a hood, navy tracksuit bottoms and carrying a small black man bag.
He is thought to have links to Rugby, Coventry and Birmingham.
Anyone who has seen Rhys or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 34 of 29 November 2021.