Appeal to find missing Rugby teenager - have you seen him?

An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager from Rugby.

The 17-year-old has not been seen or heard from since Sunday (October 3) and officers would like to hear from anyone who knows where he might be.

Police have only released his first name, which is Rhys.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of slim build with short brown hair and blue eyes.

He was understood to be wearing a grey jacket, black joggers and grey trainers at the time of his disappearance.