Around 200 people gather in Rugby to celebrate southern Indian thanksgiving festival

Rugby Tamil Sangam celebrated the Pongal festival at the Rugby Indian Association community centre in Edward Street on Friday January 20.
The Pongal is a thanksgiving festival celebrated throughout southern India.
A spokesperson from the Rugby Tamil Sangam explained the meaning behind Pongal, saying: "The word Pongal Is derived from Tamil literature and its literal meaning is ‘to boil’. Pongal is also the name of a rice-based dish, which is prepared for this festival. It basically is a harvest festival and the only festival to follow the solar calendar.
"This festival is celebrated on the 14th or 15th of January every year. Pongal marks the initiation of the sun's movement towards the north for a six month period. It is considered very auspicious as opposed to the southern movement of the sun."