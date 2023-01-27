Around 200 people gather in Rugby to celebrate southern Indian thanksgiving festival

Around 200 people gathered in Rugby to take part in a thanksgiving festival that is celebrated throughout southern India.

Rugby Tamil Sangam celebrated the Pongal festival at the Rugby Indian Association community centre in Edward Street on Friday January 20.

The Pongal is a thanksgiving festival celebrated throughout southern India.

A spokesperson from the Rugby Tamil Sangam explained the meaning behind Pongal, saying: "The word Pongal Is derived from Tamil literature and its literal meaning is ‘to boil’. Pongal is also the name of a rice-based dish, which is prepared for this festival. It basically is a harvest festival and the only festival to follow the solar calendar.