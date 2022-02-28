Arson ruled out after investigation into fire at historic Wellesbourne pub

A man was arrested back in October when the fire broke out

By News Reporter
Monday, 28th February 2022, 12:19 pm

A fire at a south Warwickshire pub is no longer being treated as arson, following an investigation.

Back in October last year, a 30-year-old man from Wellesbourne was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at the Stags Head in Wellesbourne.

But today (Monday February 28) Warwickshire Police said: "Following a full and thorough investigation between ourselves and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service we can confirm the incident is no longer being treated as arson.

Multiple fire crews were called to the fire in Wellesbourne. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

"We would like to thank the Wellesbourne community for their patience and co-operation while we carried out enquiries."

No one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire on October 11.
