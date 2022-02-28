Arson ruled out after investigation into fire at historic Wellesbourne pub

A fire at a south Warwickshire pub is no longer being treated as arson, following an investigation.

Back in October last year, a 30-year-old man from Wellesbourne was arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire at the Stags Head in Wellesbourne.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But today (Monday February 28) Warwickshire Police said: "Following a full and thorough investigation between ourselves and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service we can confirm the incident is no longer being treated as arson.

Multiple fire crews were called to the fire in Wellesbourne. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

"We would like to thank the Wellesbourne community for their patience and co-operation while we carried out enquiries."

No one was injured in the fire.

Click here to read our previous story on the fire: Fire rips through historic Wellesbourne pub