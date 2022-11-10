Conor, Fay's son and the inspiration for Rugby Autism Network

A charity which supports the parents and carers of children with autism has received a donation of £1,000 from Amazons fulfilment centre team in Daventry.

Rugby Autism Network organises events such as support meetings where parents and carers can meet, share information, and hear from guest speakers. Opportunities are provided for parents and carers to learn about autism from taking part in workshops and a library of books and equipment is available to borrow from.

The donation from the Amazon team will go towards the Go Outdoors project, providing financial support towards annual parking passes for local country parks. This enables families to have fun, promotes the use of outdoor space, as well as encouraging exercise and wellbeing.

Thomas Basnett from the Amazon fulfilment centre in Daventry nominated the charity for the donation. He said: “Rugby Autism Network is a fantastic charity and one that is very close to my heart. I hope this donation boosts its efforts in Rugby and the wider area.”

David Hall, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “The range of support Rugby Autism Network provides is invaluable and we’re proud to support the charity with this donation.”

Fay McSorley Chairperson of Rugby Autism Network added: “Thank you to David and the team at Amazon for this donation. Donations like this allow us to continue our important work, supporting local families and enabling them to spend more quality time together.”