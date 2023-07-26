Awards ceremony near Rugby​​​​​​​ will celebrate solo successes of local businesswomen

An awards ceremony that recognises women who run businesses on their own will take place near Rugby this year.

But the deadline is fast approaching for nominations.

The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards will be held on Thursday October 5, at Draycote Hotel, from 12 pm to 4.30 pm, and are an opportunity to showcase successful individuals who have excelled in their respective industries.

The nomination window for awards entries ends on August 1 - click here for get your entries in: https://www.womanwho.co.uk/enter-now/

Woman Who Awards 2022

