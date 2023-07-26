Awards ceremony near Rugby​​​​​​​ will celebrate solo successes of local businesswomen

But the deadline is fast approaching for nominations.
The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards will be held on Thursday October 5, at Draycote Hotel, from 12 pm to 4.30 pm, and are an opportunity to showcase successful individuals who have excelled in their respective industries.
The nomination window for awards entries ends on August 1 - click here for get your entries in: https://www.womanwho.co.uk/enter-now/
Woman Who’s founder, Sandra Garlick MBE, said: “The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards ceremony fosters a sense of community among solopreneurs and is a place to connect with others facing similar challenges and exchange experiences and ideas. The event provides a platform to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, acknowledging the efforts, dedication, and creativity of solopreneurs who have successfully built and run their businesses alone. It brings like-minded women together, creating opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing."