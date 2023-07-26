Register
Awards ceremony near Rugby​​​​​​​ will celebrate solo successes of local businesswomen

An awards ceremony that recognises women who run businesses on their own will take place near Rugby this year.
By Abbi HoxleighContributor
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

But the deadline is fast approaching for nominations.

The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards will be held on Thursday October 5, at Draycote Hotel, from 12 pm to 4.30 pm, and are an opportunity to showcase successful individuals who have excelled in their respective industries.

The nomination window for awards entries ends on August 1 - click here for get your entries in: https://www.womanwho.co.uk/enter-now/

Woman Who Awards 2022Woman Who Awards 2022
Woman Who Awards 2022
Woman Who’s founder, Sandra Garlick MBE, said: “The Woman Who Solopreneur Awards ceremony fosters a sense of community among solopreneurs and is a place to connect with others facing similar challenges and exchange experiences and ideas. The event provides a platform to celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship, acknowledging the efforts, dedication, and creativity of solopreneurs who have successfully built and run their businesses alone. It brings like-minded women together, creating opportunities for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing."

