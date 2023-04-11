Bank holiday shoppers watch on as air ambulance is called to Leamington Shopping Park

Bank holiday shoppers watched on as the air ambulance was called to Leamington Shopping Park yesterday (Monday).
Police and ambulance vehicles were also called to the scene just after 6pm.
Emergency services said they were called "after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in his 60s".
Warwickshire Police said: "Officers attended along with the ambulance service and he was taken to hospital."
Emergency services were unable to offer an update on the man's condition.