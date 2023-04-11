Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 minutes ago Marvel releases teaser trailer for upcoming film The Marvels
22 minutes ago Barclays confirm closure of 15 more bank branches across the UK
2 hours ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
2 hours ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
3 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony

Bank holiday shoppers watch on as air ambulance is called to Leamington Shopping Park

Other emergency vehicles were also called to the scene

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:02 BST

Bank holiday shoppers watched on as the air ambulance was called to Leamington Shopping Park yesterday (Monday).

Police and ambulance vehicles were also called to the scene just after 6pm.

Emergency services said they were called "after concerns were raised for the welfare of a man in his 60s".

Most Popular
Bank holiday shoppers watched on as the air ambulance was called to Leamington Shopping Park yesterday (Monday).Bank holiday shoppers watched on as the air ambulance was called to Leamington Shopping Park yesterday (Monday).
Bank holiday shoppers watched on as the air ambulance was called to Leamington Shopping Park yesterday (Monday).

Warwickshire Police said: "Officers attended along with the ambulance service and he was taken to hospital."

Emergency services were unable to offer an update on the man's condition.

Emergency servicesPoliceWarwickshire Police