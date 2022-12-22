Bathroom in Leamington named as the UK’s most festive bathroom!

Leamington's Jules Eley has been named as having the nation’s most festive bathroom.

Juley Eley's winning entry

The search, launched by Triton Showers in November, called for festive fanatics to submit their seasonal bathroom looks, in a search to find the merriest room of all.

The company said Jules’s Christmas-chic bathroom was the brightest star, and came out on top.

Marketing director Ashley Cooper said: “Christmas is a time of year that Brits like to go all out with decorations. Where people would once adorn a tree in the living room, add a wreath to the front door or hang tinsel around the fireplace, now they’re looking to spread the festive cheer across the whole home – bringing joy into even the most unusual spaces.