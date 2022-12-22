Bathroom in Leamington named as the UK’s most festive bathroom!

The search, launched by Triton Showers in November, called for festive fanatics to submit their seasonal bathroom looks, in a search to find the merriest room of all.
The company said Jules’s Christmas-chic bathroom was the brightest star, and came out on top.
Marketing director Ashley Cooper said: “Christmas is a time of year that Brits like to go all out with decorations. Where people would once adorn a tree in the living room, add a wreath to the front door or hang tinsel around the fireplace, now they’re looking to spread the festive cheer across the whole home – bringing joy into even the most unusual spaces.
"We crowned Jules as our winner as we loved the combination of Christmas trees, fairy lights and garlands, creating a bathroom that would make even Mr and Mrs Claus jealous!”