Beginning review: A parable for our times on Leamington stage

'Never looks like acting': Cheryl Laverick and Chris Gilbey-Smith (photo: Richard Smith Photography)

Nick Le Mesurier​ reviews Beginning, by David Eldridge, at the Loft Theatre, Leamington

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Sometimes the smallest things have the biggest impact. Beginnings, directed by Viki Betts, is a two hander about the start of a love affair. Two ordinary people, Danny (Chris Gilbey-Smith) and Laura (Cheryl Laverick), meet at Laura’s house-warming party.

​They fancy each other, but Danny is afraid. He has a broken marriage behind him and no longer sees his daughter. She is single, in a good job, with enough money to buy a flat in North London and is aware her biological clock is ticking. Once the party is over, she comes onto him, strong. What follows is an emotional dance in which their hopes, fears, humour and needs are gradually revealed. It’s a small miracle of an everyday kind, two outwardly OK but inwardly lonely people in need of connection, a parable for our times if you like, and The Loft handles it beautifully.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Gilbey-Smith and Cheryl Laverick are two of The Loft’s best actors, and this play is a real test. Running at an hour and a half with no interval they are in the spotlight all the time. Such is the rapport between them that you feel they are in an actual partnership. There is an ease between them that never looks like acting. Consequently, you are drawn into their world completely. It is a world that is at once familiar and at the same time unique. It requires great dramatic skill, from the writing through the direction, the acting and the stage craft to make the ordinary appear genuinely extraordinary and interesting, but here this combination works.

If I have a qualm, it is that some of the silences between the characters when they are searching for something to say, and the long dance sequence seem to be extended a little too far. But then, the play is evoked in real-time, and so the awkwardness is part of the drama.

Real is a word that sums up this production. It is a small thing, writ large, beautifully. Well worth the price of a ticket.

Until October 4. Visit lofttheatrecompany.com or call 01926 830680 to book.