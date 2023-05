That means all events at the club today have been cancelled

Bishops Tachbrook Sports and Social Club has been forced to close today (Saturday) after travellers set up camp on its land.

Bishops Tachbrook Sports and Social Club has been forced to close today (Saturday) after travellers set up camp on its land.

That means all events at the club today have been cancelled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The club said today: "Unfortunately we have made the decision to close the club until further notice. Sorry for any inconvenience caused."