Bomb squad called in to deal with unexploded artillery shell near Rugby homes

Houses were evacuated in an area of Rugby while explosive experts were called in to deal with an unexploded artillery shell.

A cordon was place in Houlton Way, near the junction with Great Brook Ground, following the discovery of the shell at a building site.

Warwickshire Police said: “A controlled explosion has now taken place and residents can return home. Thanks for your patience.”