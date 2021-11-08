Bosses at Leamington's Covid 'Megalab' respond to parking and litter problems in the area

Cars line Juno Drive near the megalab in Leamington where motorists removed cones creating a 'parking blackspot'. Photo by Leamington Police.

Bosses at Leamington' s Covid 'Megalab' have vowed to act on concerns raised by people living nearby about car parking and litter issues near the site.

We have previously reported on parking problems in the area, which police have already responded to.

One member of the public, who wanted to remain anonymous, has shared photos of cars lining the roads near the Rosalind Franklin Laboratory in Juno Drive and of several face masks lying on the ground and in bushes around the site.

Facemasks left in a bush near the megalab in Leamington

They said: "The megalab is supposed to be helping the country.

"It's just causing chaos with its employees parking in residential streets and on the path on Spa Park and its staff leaving a mess behind them."

In September, police in Leamington reported that they had been handing out fines to drivers who had removed cones at the 'parking blackspot'.In response to concerns about parking, a spokeswoman for the UK Health Security Agency said: “The laboratory is committed to implementing sustainable transport measures to avoid adding unnecessary traffic in the local area.

"These include encouraging staff to use public transport, walk or use the cycle route between the car park and laboratory or use the free parking and shuttle bus facilities at the Old Ford Foundry car park.

Cars parked up on the pavement near the megalab in Leamington at what has been escribed by police as a 'parking blackspot'

"Construction is nearly completed and we are continuing to discourage all construction and supply partners from parking on local streets to minimise inconvenience to neighbours.”