Boy, 13, fighting for his life after being hit by a car in North Warwickshire

Police are appealing for witnesses

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in North Warwickshire.

The boy is believed to have been walking on the road when he was struck by a grey Range Rover in Trinity Road in Piccadilly near Kingsbury around 5.10pm on Wednesday.

The car stopped at the scene and passers-by also helped, before the boy was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening head injuries.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Warwickshire Police said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing and we’re keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who was in the area at the time or has any dashcam footage.

