Boy, 13, fighting for his life after being hit by a car in North Warwickshire

Police are appealing for witnesses

By The Newsroom
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 11:28am

A 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by a car in North Warwickshire.

The boy is believed to have been walking on the road when he was struck by a grey Range Rover in Trinity Road in Piccadilly near Kingsbury around 5.10pm on Wednesday.

The car stopped at the scene and passers-by also helped, before the boy was taken to hospital where he remains with life-threatening head injuries.

His family are currently being supported by specialist officers.

Warwickshire Police said: "Enquiries are currently ongoing and we’re keen to speak with anyone who saw the incident, who was in the area at the time or has any dashcam footage.

"Anyone with information should call 101 or report online, quoting incident number 278 of 30 November."