BREAKING: Emergency services cordon off two areas of Rugby in what appear to be emergency incidents

Two separate sections of Rugby have been cordoned off in what appear to be two emergency incidents happening at the same time.

Police have cordoned off an area outside the Rugby Central (formerly Clock Towers) shopping centre off North Street, with one witness stating at least four police cars were present.

Another witness reports significant numbers of police, fire and ambulance services on Technology Drive, near Rugby College, with one side road leading into the housing estate reportedly cordoned off.

The Advertiser has contacted emergency services and we are waiting for their response.