Breaking news: search and rescue teams locate victim of Leamington chemical factory fire

Warwickshire Police Chaplain Matthew Hopley (centre) pictured during the Guard of Honour attended by David Boswell's loved ones, officers from Warwickshire Police and colleagues from the fire service. Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Police have tonight confirmed that they have recovered human remains from the scene of the chemical factory fire which took place in Leamington six weeks ago.

It is believed that David Boswell, aged 52, lost his life in the fire at the Leeson Polyurethanes site

He was last seen working at Leeson Polyurethanes on the day the fire started August 27) and has since remained unaccounted for.

David Boswell.

David’s loved ones were joined by Warwickshire Police and the fire service at 6pm this afternoon to pay tribute, forming a Guard of Honour, as he was removed from the scene.

Warwickshire Police Chaplain Matthew Hopley delivered blessings before David was transferred to the mortuary by private ambulance.

Detective Superintendent Jon Marsden said “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with David’s family and loved ones.

"We appreciate that their grief has been exacerbated by the delay in finding David and hope that this will at least bring some closure for them.

"The operation has been lengthy due to the enormous challenges presented by a chemical fire of this magnitude.

"The Leesons site was totally decimated and needed to be systematically deconstructed by demolition experts.

"It has been a highly complex and delicate operation to find David, ensure the safety of the search teams and to preserve, record and recover every piece of potential evidence.