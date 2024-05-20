Breaking news: Secondary school in Warwick is evacuated after threat is made

By The Newsroom
Published 20th May 2024, 13:32 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 17:42 BST
Myton School in Warwick has been evacuated after a threat was made to the school.

Warwickshire Police have said on their Facebook page “All the students are out of the building and safe. “We’re asking parents NOT to come to the school and allow emergency services to respond. “Please keep an eye on social media accounts for updates.“Motorists are being advised to avoid Myton Road due to a build up of traffic.”

An further message on the school’s Facebook page says: “Our apologies for the lack of communication.

"We have not been allowed into the school building.

"All of the children are safe.

"We will update when we have more information.”

