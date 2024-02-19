BROWNIE’S GREETINGS CARDS WELCOME RUGBY RESIDENTS TO THEIR NEW HOME

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of a "Welcome Home" campaign, the housebuilder reached out to the local Brownies group close to its new development in Rugby, for the help of the children to design greeting cards to be handed out to new homebuyers.

Amelia (aged nine) was crowned the winner of the competition and has seen her card printed to be delivered to new residents. She has also received a 158-piece art set as a prize so she can continue to express her creative skills.

Vicki James, Division Commissioner at Rugby Girl Guides, said: “We are grateful for this opportunity from Barratt Homes to be part of their welcoming process. Girl-guiding is always very keen to support local communities, and we offer all girls from ages four to 17 a safe and exciting space to grow.

Amelia with her winning card and art set

“We hope the growing development will present a new opportunity for more girls and women to become involved in Girlguiding, both as members and Leaders."

The campaign aims to provide a warm welcome to those who have recently moved to the development, whilst also highlighting key information about the local area.

Amelia’s design included a street scene of brand new homes, but also highlighted Rugby’s sporting history.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “It’s important to us to make new residents feel welcome as they join our new communities, and we’re thankful to everyone from 1st Overslade Brownies for helping us to do just that.

“We hope that when moving into their new home, a welcome from the1st Overslade Brownies group will really put a smile on homeowners’ faces.

“We received a variety of inventive entries as part of the Welcome Home card campaign and it was a difficult task choosing our winner, however we hope this project has inspired the imaginations of everyone involved.”

Ashlawn Gardens is a fast-growing community where residents can enjoy green open spaces, whilst also benefiting from excellent commuter links. The quaint town of Dunchurch is on the doorstep and Rugby town centre is less than two miles away.