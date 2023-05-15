Businesses in Leamington join forces to takeover local homeless shelter

Members at the business centre 1 Mill Street joined forces with Helping Hands for The Big Help Out 2023, a nationwide initiative launched in celebration of the King's Coronation , encouraging individuals and communities to come together in support of charitable causes.

Event coordinator from 1 Mill Street, El Prior, said: "We were able to come together as a work community and do something brilliant for our neighbours. It was an eye-opening and special day for all of us, and we can't thank Helping Hands enough for giving us the opportunity to meet their clients and be part of such an inspiring and worthy cause."