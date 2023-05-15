Register
Businesses in Leamington join forces to takeover local homeless shelter

By El PriorContributor
Published 15th May 2023, 09:39 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 10:55 BST

Businesses in Leamington joined forces to takeover a local homeless shelter.

Members at the business centre 1 Mill Street joined forces with Helping Hands for The Big Help Out 2023, a nationwide initiative launched in celebration of the King's Coronation, encouraging individuals and communities to come together in support of charitable causes.

The takeover involved prepping and serving meals to vulnerable individuals while highlighting the broader support offered by the warm hubs.

1 Mill Street members outside Helping Hands' Soup Kitchen, Althorpe Street, Leamington1 Mill Street members outside Helping Hands' Soup Kitchen, Althorpe Street, Leamington
Event coordinator from 1 Mill Street, El Prior, said: "We were able to come together as a work community and do something brilliant for our neighbours. It was an eye-opening and special day for all of us, and we can't thank Helping Hands enough for giving us the opportunity to meet their clients and be part of such an inspiring and worthy cause."

The takeover was part of an initiative by Make Good Grow, a organisation that sets people up with projects that help charities.

1 Mill Street members at Helping Hands' Soup Kitchen, Althorpe Street, Leamington1 Mill Street members at Helping Hands' Soup Kitchen, Althorpe Street, Leamington
1 Mill Street members help out at Helping Hands' Soup Kitchen, Althorpe Street, Leamington1 Mill Street members help out at Helping Hands' Soup Kitchen, Althorpe Street, Leamington
Related topics:LeamingtonCoronation