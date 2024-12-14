Calling all emerging artists in Warwickshire and Coventry: Leamington Studio Artists launches 2025 bursary programme

Landscape Art

Leamington Studio Artists (LSA) is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2025 Bursary Programme. This initiative aims to empower emerging visual artists in the region by providing up to four bursaries of £250 each.

This bursary programme offers artists the opportunity to hone their craft and gain valuable experience. Successful applicants may be invited to showcase their work at LSA's galleries or participate in the highly anticipated Art in the Park event.

LSA Chair, Mike Patrick, emphasises the organisation's commitment to nurturing artistic talent, aligning with the Warwick District Council's Creative Framework. Patrick states, "We believe in playing a crucial role in unlocking the district's immense creative potential, allowing the arts to flourish and thrive." Mike also said he was excited to be collaborating with Art Friends Warwickshire to unlock the district's immense creative potential.

Applying is simple! Artists need to submit a brief proposal outlining their artistic goals and how they would utilise the bursary funds. The deadline for applications is January 31, 2025. Applicants will be notified of the outcome by February 14, 2025.

Leamington Studio Artists is dedicated to fostering a vibrant and supportive arts community across Warwickshire and Coventry. By offering opportunities to emerging artists, LSA hopes to spark creativity and innovation within the region.