Call police on 101 if you can help

Warwickshire Police are trying to reunite this lost dog with his owner.

He was found in Wellesbourne Road, Wellesbourne near to Moreton Paddox in the early hours of yesterday morning (Sunday).

Warwickshire Police said: "We’re trying to reunite this little chap with his owner.