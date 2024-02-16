Caremark Warwick Wins Regional Home Care Business Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caremark Warwick, a leading provider of home care within the community, has been awarded the title of top-performing business in its region at the Caremark Franchise 2024 Awards.

The regional title was given to the franchise at an annual ceremony held during this year’s Caremark conference, where 126 offices were in the running for awards.

This win for Caremark Warwick recognises franchise owner Barney Davis for managing an excellent business over the course of 2023. They were voted for above others for not only delivering exceptional care but also providing support to fellow franchise owners and positively contributing to the wider franchise network.

Tracey Jane, Caremark’s Quality Manager in the region, said of the win: “The team at Caremark Warick are lucky to have Barney as such an extremely engaged and supportive owner. Together with his team, they are fully engaged with the regional support team and quality management team to get the very best out of growing the business while maintaining excellent quality standards for the care they provide.

“The team culture at Caremark Warwick is excellent, and they are massive brand ambassadors for Caremark - always willing to share and contribute at regional meetings as well as hosting growth hubs with a very positive outlook.

“Growth of this office has been remarkable, with YOY for 2022 and 2023 showing at 62% and 19%, respectively. The whole team is fully committed to providing exceptional services for their customers, which is clearly reflected in the business's success. Well done to the whole team for this incredible achievement.”

David Glover, joint CEO of Caremark, also commented on the franchise’s achievement. He said: “Congratulations to Caremark Warwick for winning this highly sought-after regional title. The award acknowledges all the hard work and dedication the team has put in over the past year and is extremely well-deserved. They are complete ambassadors for the franchise, embodying our values to improve lives and enable customers to enjoy life as independently as possible.

“As a franchise network, we’ve collectively delivered more than 6 million hours of home care to people this year and continue to streamline our business model to become more effective within the community. It’s with thanks to our biggest team players like Caremark Warwick who make it all possible.”