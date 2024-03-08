Carer celebrates 15 years of service with Overslade House Care Home
Carer, Lucy Sharpe, has been with Barchester for 15 years and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.
Jane McFarlane, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted that Lucy has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.” Lucy said “I love my job and the residents and I can’t believe I have been at Overslade House for 15 years.”
Violeta Baesu, General Manager of Overslade House said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a total of 15 years of loyal service with Lucy. Lucy has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Overslade House when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Lucy!
Overslade House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Overslade House provides residential care, nursing care, and dementia care for 91 residents from respite care to long term stays.