Celebrity chef James Martin set to host Warwick's three-day Pub in the Park Festival - live music and restaurant line-up announced

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park Festival will be returning to Warwick this summer. Photo supplied by Pub in the Park

Following the success in 2021, the Pub in the Park team has announced the chefs and restaurants that will be rolling into Warwick when the festival returns this summer.

Last year it was announced that Tom Kerridge would be bringing back his festival to Warwick for a third year.

Celebrity chef James Martin will be hosting the three day event, which is taking place June 10-12 in St Nicholas Park in Warwick, alongside British pastry chef and judge on Junior Bake Off Ravneet Gill.

The first pubs and restaurants have been announced too including - brand new to Warwick - Cryrus Todiwala’s Café Spice Namaste and The Butcher’s Social by Mike Bullard and Dan Androne.

Due to popular demand the fan favourites returning include; Tom Kerridge’s very own The Hand and Flowers, king of Indian cuisine, Atul Kochhar Restaurants, the legendary Andrew Pern’s The Star Inn, from the Great British Menu, Stephen Terry’s The Hardwick, Warwick’s The Rose & Crown, and more.

The first music names for Warwick have already been announced as Natalie Imbruglia (Friday evening), McFly (Saturday evening) and Sophie Ellis-Bextor (Sunday).

Pre-sale tickets will be released at 10am on Thursday, February 3 exclusively to Pub in the Park newsletter subscribers.

General on-sale tickets will then be available from 8am on February 4 .

The event will also feature chef demonstrations, stalls and a kid’s area.

Tom Kerridge said: “We’re so excited to be bringing some seriously top notch chefs and their incredible pubs and restaurants to the towns we love this year.

"Food is at the very heart of what we do. I’ve had a sneak peek at the menus and I’ve definitely got my eye on a few of the dishes - we can’t wait for you to try them.”