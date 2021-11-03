Concern for missing man who could be in Warwickshire

Police are concerned about a messing man who could be in Warwickshire.

Anthony, 44, is missing from Birmingham but is originally from the Canley area of Coventry. He was last seen at 5.30pm on October 31.

Police said it could be somewhere in Warwickshire.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "We're really concerned about him and need to find him as soon as possible.

"He's 5ft 9ins tall, with short greying hair. He normally dresses casually in jeans and could be in jeans or black trousers, a grey rain coat or dark blue and cream checked fleece.

"If you see Anthony, please call 999.