Concerns growing for missing 14-year-old girl who has links to Rugby

Concerns are growing for this missing 14-year-old girl who has links to Rugby.
Teigan has been missing from her home in Moseley, Birmingham, since Saturday (February 26).
Police said: "Although some contact has been made with her we're concerned for her wellbeing.
"We believe she may have travelled to Rubery and Coventry and also has links in Rugby.
"She is 5ft 5in tall and was last seen wearing black leggings, a long brown coat and a short black and white top.
"If you know where she is please call 999. Or if you have information that could help, message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk or call 101, quoting MPBE/2065/22."