Concert of festive choral works in Lutterworth raises nearly £1,000 for Ukraine

A concert of festive choral works in Lutterworth raised nearly £1,000 for Ukraine.

Sarah Stephens conducts Lutterworth and District Choral Society at St Mary's Church, Lutterworth in its Winter Concert.

The Lutterworth and District Choral Society accompanied by Enderby Brass Ensemble entertained a packed St Mary's Church, with its annual Winter Concert on Saturday December 3.

The repertoire, organised by the choir's musical director Sarah Stephens, included works by Handel, Elgar and Rutter as well as many other Christmas favourites such as In the Bleak Midwinter and Jingle Bells. A key feature of the concert was a retiring collection in aid of Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal which raised a staggering £993.15 from a bucket collection on the night.

Several Ukrainians who have recently been accommodated by local families since the invasion of their homeland were present in the audience and a highlight of an exhilarating evening was a stirring rendition of "Stefania" by a Ukrainian family currently living in the district.