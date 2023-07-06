Concert to raise money for homeless charity will take place in Leamington

A concert to raise money for a homeless charity will be taking place in Leamington.

The Street Arts Project is hosting the event on Thursday July 27 at 7.30 PM at 1 Mill Street's event space.

The event aims to raise funds and awareness for New Chapters, a local charity dedicated to rehabilitating and rehoming individuals suffering from drug and alcohol dependencies.

The concert promises an evening of performances by talented artists: Katherine Abbott, Wes Finch, Generation Jones, Mos Eisley Bros, and Jack Blackman.

Pictured: Wes Finch, Jack Blackman, Katherine Abbott, Mos Eilsey Bros, Generation Jones

This concert is made possible through a partnership with Make Good Grow and 1 Mill Street, a coworking business space in Leamington.

The Street Arts Project is a voluntary community group set up by Jackie Lines and Doug Armstrong in 2019. The organisation supports street sleepers, homeless and vulnerable people in Stratford-Upon-Avon.