Countdown on to Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Famer Tony Jacklin CBE will once again be hosting the Championship this year, joined by other major winners in Ian Woosnam OBE, Michael Campbell and Paul Lawrie OBE.
Stars from the sporting field and screen will compete alongside the professionals, including Bob Champion CBE, cricketer Matthew Hoggard MBE, athlete Kriss Akabusi MBE, and former Scotland football internationals Alan McInally and Gordon Strachan.
Other familiar faces expecting to appear at the tournament include ex professional footballers Jay Bothroyd, Lee Hendrie and Rob Lee, alongside Eastenders actor Danny Walters, Rugby Union icon Mark Regan and actor and TV farmer Kelvin Fletcher.
They will be joined by former Wales and Manchester City manager Mark Hughes, former Team GB athletes Gail Emms MBE and Calum Giles, as well as renowned BBC broadcaster John Inverdale and darts legend Keith Deller.
The tournament made its debut in 1933 at the Palace Hotel in Torquay, Devon. It originated as a short course professional championship and attracted legends like Alex Herd, Harry Vardon and JH Taylor. Now in its 91st year, the unique Par 3 competition has witnessed some of the UK’s most remarkable golfing feats, including Will Bailey and Pavan Sagoo’s history-making hat-trick of hole in ones in 2021.
Past winners of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship include Tommy Fleetwood, Eddie Pepperell, Peter Baker, and Barry Lane.
The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship has deep roots in British golf history. The Par 3 discipline of golf emerged as a training tool for enhancing core skills like technique and strategy.
Last year’s victor, Robert Rock, also recently qualified for the US Open, highlighting the competition’s importance within the sport.
Jacklin told Growth Consultancy Champions (UK) plc: “I can’t wait for yet another instalment of the Farmfoods British Par 3. Returning to Nailcote Hall is something I look forward to in the calendar every year, and it’s always wonderful to see both new and familiar faces hit the course.
"It’s a brilliant celebration of golf, and the venue itself has always been renowned for its big garden party-like atmosphere. The stars, the pros, everything about this summer’s event is coming together to produce something special, and I guarantee our spectators will be in for another four days of spectacular golfing action.”
This year’s prize fund will be €150,000, with €50,000 for the winner and the remaining €100,000 being split with the following 59 placed players. Highlights will also be available on Sky Sports following the tournament.
Tickets to watch the four-day event are free to the general public. To secure tickets for this year’s event, email [email protected]
