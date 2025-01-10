Baby murder: Rugby parents appear in court charged with murder of little Isabella
The parents of a one-year-old baby girl from Rugby have been in court today (Friday) charged with her murder.
Michal Stasiak, 26, of Blackwood Avenue, Rugby and Kinga Wydrzynska, 24, of Johnson Avenue, Rugby, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court this morning to face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.
Stasiak has also been charged with possession of indecent photographs of a child.
The victim, Isabella Stasiak, was taken to hospital on Tuesday (January 7) morning after going into cardiac arrest at Wydrzynska’s house in Johnson Avenue. She sadly died in hospital.
Stasiak and Wydrzynska were remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.