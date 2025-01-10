Baby murder: Rugby parents appear in court charged with murder of little Isabella

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The parents of a one-year-old baby girl from Rugby have been in court today (Friday) charged with her murder.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michal Stasiak, 26, of Blackwood Avenue, Rugby and Kinga Wydrzynska, 24, of Johnson Avenue, Rugby, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court this morning to face charges of murder and causing or allowing the death of a child.

Stasiak has also been charged with possession of indecent photographs of a child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The victim, Isabella Stasiak, was taken to hospital on Tuesday (January 7) morning after going into cardiac arrest at Wydrzynska’s house in Johnson Avenue. She sadly died in hospital.

Stasiak and Wydrzynska were remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on Monday.