Brothel manager from Nuneaton charged after police investigation
A Nuneaton woman has been charged after a police investigation found she was running a brothel.
Jumrus Morris, aged 41 of Hamilton Court, was charged with managing/controlling a brothel and being in possession of criminal property.
The charge is in connection with a warrant on Tomkinson Road and Hamilton Court in Nuneaton on Thursday, May 1.
Morris next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 30 May 2025.