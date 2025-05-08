Brothel manager from Nuneaton charged after police investigation

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 8th May 2025, 16:02 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 16:10 BST
A Nuneaton woman has been charged after a police investigation found she was running a brothel.

Jumrus Morris, aged 41 of Hamilton Court, was charged with managing/controlling a brothel and being in possession of criminal property.

​The charge is in connection with a warrant on Tomkinson Road and Hamilton Court in Nuneaton on Thursday, May 1.

Morris next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 30 May 2025.

